College sets MLK Day celebration

WILMINGTON —Wilmington College will host the annual community celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 in Heiland Theatre, located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

All are welcome to attend the event, which is free of charge.

This year’s program will again feature a mixture of music, fellowship and inspirational reflections. Bible Missionary Baptist Church and Randy Zimmerman of Hillsboro will present musical selections while speakers will include both persons from the College and local community.

Speakers from WC will include President Jim Reynolds; Dr. Nina Talley, director of Career Services; and Dr. Tanya Maus, director of the Peace Resource Center and Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center.

