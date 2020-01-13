Blan FFA meets with PALS

The Blanchester FFA Chapter hosted an after-school PALS activity in December. With 25 fourth-grade students attending, they learned all about sheep. As the officers taught them, they were informed on many different facts such as the most common breeds, and how many different kinds there are. Afterwards, the students enjoyed a snack and a drink while they made cotton-ball sheep ornaments (shown) to take home and put on their tree. We would like to thank everyone for coming; we hope to see you next time! — Chloe Taylor, FFA chapter reporter

