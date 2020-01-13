Graduating high school seniors: Apply soon for Clinton County Foundation scholarships

The clock is ticking for graduating Clinton County high school students — this is a gentle reminder that students should apply for Clinton County Foundation scholarships.

Applications are available at each high school guidance office; March 1 is the deadline for the CCF scholarships.

“The Foundation funded more than $148,000 in scholarships to 116 students in 2019,” said Justin Holbrook, president of the Foundation.

“We have seven new scholarships this spring,” he added.

The BHV (Burton, Hale, Vogel) LEGACY fund has set $1,000 scholarships for each high school, including Laurel Oaks. Criteria for these scholarships and all others are found in the guidance offices for each school.

“We are proud of the number of scholarships we manage, including the Tolliver Family Scholarship that honors our communities’ agricultural roots and is funded through an enterprising apple butter production at the Corn Festival each fall.”

Additionally, the Henry Scholarship at Wilmington High School will support a student majoring in agriculture. Another Henry scholarship will be offered at Blanchester High School for a student majoring in music.

When community members look to the future, they set up scholarships to ensure that students can reach their dreams and find happiness.

“We have many good people who want the best for young people. They understand the value of an education and the financial burden imposed on struggling families,” said Holbrook. They want to make a difference.

“It is important that some of our best and brightest return to Clinton County to support our growing economy. We hope students will remember those who contributed to their education. When they finish their schooling, we hope they will remember those generous people and come home,” said Holbrook.

Setting up a scholarship at the Clinton County Foundation is simple and requires opening a fund. One creative tax advantage is to use the required minimum distribution from a retirement account to start the scholarship fund.

