WPD reports: Back-seat meth users; assaults reported

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 3:05 a.m. on Jan. 12, police received a report of an assault/robbery that occurred at a residence on Prairie Avenue. A 9mm handgun was seized and collected. Two females, ages 26 and 38, were listed as “victim & offender” in the report. No further details were listed.

• At 12:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, police received a report of an alleged sexual assault of a woman occurring in a restroom at a business on South South Street. A 69-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• Police arrested a 28-year-old male for allegedly obstructing official business and possessing drug abuse instruments after responding to a suspicious vehicle complaint on North Walnut Street at 1:07 a.m. on Jan. 11. According to the report, officers were advised a white four-door vehicle had been parked for over two hours and the caller was concerned it may still be occupied. When officer arrived they observed condensation on the vehicle windows and “pieces of cloth covering the back windows.” When officers looked into the back they observed the suspect under a blanket and a 28-year-old Clarksville female “curled up in the back seat.” Both were asleep and not wearing pants. Both woke up and would not open the vehicle door when asked by police. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office arrived upon request as backup. An officer saw the suspect’s hand moving under the blanket, later discovering a hypodermic syringe near where he sat. The female subject exited the vehicle and put on pants while the suspect did not comply with requests to exit the vehicle. Authorities discovered there were two warrants out for the suspect. A deputy and an officer then began to remove to the suspect from the vehicle, with the other deputy having his service pistol unholstered to maintain cover for the two. According to the report, “(the suspect) had taken his free hand and reached around for an unknown object.” The other officer unholstered his taser to assist in covering the other two. The deputy reholstered his pistol and assisted the other two in removing the suspect, who was eventually removed and placed in handcuffs. A deputy took the suspect to the jail to be booked. Along with the syringe, authorities found suspected meth, heroin and a meth pipe in the vehicle.

• Police arrested a 40-year-old male for alleged criminal mischief and persisting disorderly conduct after responding to a dispute report at 6:27 p.m. on Jan. 11. According to the report, the suspect was reported to be “beating” on the 56-year-old male victim’s vehicle with his hands and breaking the driver’s side window of a vehicle of a 55-year-old female. According to the report, “(the suspect) came out of his apartment and started yelling and cussing at the group.” Officer spoke with the suspect who continued to yell and curse at the group while standing on the sidewalk. “(The suspect) was mad about (the victims) coming to his apartment and causing trouble,” the report states. An officer asked the suspect if he broke the car window. “(The suspect) said he pulled on the window and it broke,” the report states. The suspect was arrested and placed into the officer’s vehicle.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old male for alleged trespassing after responding to a suspicious person report at a gas station on East Main Street at 9:27 p.m. on Jan. 10. According to the report, the suspect also had a warrant out for his arrest. Police also seized a vial of white powder.

• At 12:59 a.m. on Jan. 6, police responded to the 200 block of South Walnut Street, in reference to someone defecating on a porch. Upon arrival, police spoke with a 23-year-old female resident, who advised someone had defecated on her porch and she had a video of it. Upon watching the video, police observed a white male with his pants pulled down. “The male then proceeded to squat over the top steps, and defecate. The male then pulled up his pants and stated, ‘Oh God’ as he ran from the scene laughing,” the report states.

• At 11:04 a.m. on Jan. 10, a 23-year-old female reported that her ex-boyfriend, age 38, violated a temporary protection order. According to the report, she advised that she has a temporary protection order in place against her ex and he texted her three times on that day. The report notes that “Due to the grammar in the text it was hard to understand.” The first text advised “So the Sheriff’s was at my moms today said they were there to serve me papers. I haven’t been doing any dumb (expletive) so theres online other thing I can think of. You dont have to go that route if you don’t want me in (their son’s) life then tell me. If that what the cop was there for then it is what it is. I give up. You win.” The next texts from him advising he wanted to say goodbye and asking what he did “to deserve this.” Police attempted to contact the ex on his cellphone but he didn’t answer. Police left a message for him. The report notes the officer would be following up with the prosecutor in reference to possible charges.

• At 8:06 a.m. on Jan. 6, units were dispatched to a business on South South Street in reference to a person being harassed. A 45-year-old Clarksville female advised that her soon to be ex-husband, age 49, followed her up to the parking lot and he had been emailing her all night, with “mean and hateful words.” She advised that she did have a deputy at her house last night because her ex had gone into her trailer and was sleeping in her trailer without her permission. The officer advised her to gather up the reports with her name attached to it and attempt to go get a protection order against her ex so that way he would leave her alone.

• At 5:59 p.m. on Jan. 12, police received a report of a possible assault at a South Walnut Street residence. A 44-year-old male was listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

• At 5:12 p.m. on Jan. 10, police responded to a reported fight at a business on Xenia Avenue. The report lists two males, ages 47 and 33, as the suspects. The report indicates they were in contact with 10 subjects in relation to the incident. No further details were listed.

• At 3:36 p.m. on Jan. 12, police received a report of menacing at a store on Progress Way. A 32-year-old male was listed as the suspect. No further details were listed.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WPD-Badge-6.jpg

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574