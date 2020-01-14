WILMINGTON — Two parents are facing an additional charge in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Lisa Greene, 20, and Kyle Siau, 21, pled not guilty to a new charge of animal cruelty on Tuesday.

The two previously pled guilty to two charges of child abuse along with Greene’s 40-year-old mother, Marsha. This was after the three were arrested and charged with two counts of alleged child abuse after police responded to a welfare check at their residence on Sugartree Street shortly before Christmas 2019.

According to Wilmington Police Det. Scott Baker’s report, the residence was “completely covered in filth, dirty clothes, trash/debris, and animal feces.” Baker also noted the house had no running water or heat, making the inside of the house 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The only sources of heat were several small electric heaters.

Two children — ages 1 and 3 — were reported to be found lying in chairs shivering, wearing only diapers.

Upon further inspection, police say they found trash/debris piled up in the kitchen, dirty/moldy dishes were piled up in the sink, toilets in the bathrooms were filled with human waste, and two dogs had defecated in several rooms and consumed human feces from the toilets.

The Greenes and Siau were arrested that night and booked in the Clinton County Jail. All were eventually released on bond. The two infants were taken into custody by the state, and Marsha Greene’s two other teenage children went to stay at a grandmother’s house. The two dogs were also removed from the residence by the Clinton County Dog Warden.

The three are set to appear in court again on Feb. 20.

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574