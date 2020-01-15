Two named to board of Wilmington Savings Bank

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Savings Bank elected two new members to their Board of Directors on Monday, congratulating and extending a warm welcome to Walt Rowsey and Patricia Herron.

Walt Rowsey has long been a part of the banking community. He first started in junior high school, serving as the treasurer for the school’s banking program.

After leaving the military service in 1970, Rowsey graduated from the University of Cincinnati and began his professional career in banking. He retired as Senior Vice President for National Bank & Trust in 2015.

Since then, Rowsey accepted a position on the Board of Directors with the Clinton County Port Authority and was just re-appointed to his second four-year term.

His involvement in Clinton County and its economic development has been incredibly important to him. When he’s not at work, Rowsey said “[he is] an avid, though not gifted, golfer and Amy, his wife is a bicyclist and has ridden in many fundraising events such as the famous Ragbrai ride across Iowa.

Rowsey also stated, “I am looking forward to serving on the Wilmington Savings Bank Board of Directors and hope that I can make a valuable contribution to its success.”

Patricia Herron has served as a licensed Certified Public Accountant for 34 years.

Shortly after graduating from Northern Kentucky University, she began her career path to her current position as a CPA and shareholder in the firm of Wagenseller, Foley, Hollingsworth & Company.

Herron has not only been committed to her work, she is also extremely committed to her community. She’s a long-standing member and past president of Wilmington Rotary Club, as well as the treasurer of the Clinton County Historical Society.

When she isn’t working, Herron enjoys living life on their family farm and spending time with her four children and four grandchildren.

Herron said she is “grateful for another opportunity to serve the community through the Board of Directors at Wilmington Savings Bank.”

