LOCAL BRIEFS

Locals excel at Cedarville

Local students at Cedarville University were named to the fall 2019 Dean’s Honor List with a 3.75 GPA: Hannah Haines, Ella Young, Emily Davis, Logan Nelson, and Maria LeFaive of Wilmington; and Lauren Ellis and Rebekah Shelton of Blanchester.

Named to the Dean’s List for fall 2019 with a 3.5 GPA or higher were: Ariana Nelson, Anna Keiter, Ciarra Cooper, and Madison Adkins, all of Wilmington.

Griggs earns St. Mary’s honor

Chloe Griggs of Wilmington was named to the dean’s list of Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind. for earning at least a 3.6 GPA for the fall semester.

Pickering earns CU honor

Hannah Pickering of Wilmington achieved the President’s List at Capital University for fall 2019 with a GPA of 3.85 or higher.