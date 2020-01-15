CCSO reports: Drugs in cars; truck theft arrested

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• At 12:20 p.m. on Jan. 9, deputies were dispatched to a gas station on U.S. 68 North in Liberty Township on the report of a motor vehicle theft. According to the report, the vehicle was a white 2006 Dodge Ram truck. Dispatch advised the vehicle was seen turning onto I-71 northbound going toward Columbus. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle. Deputies then responded to the gas station and spoke with the victim, who advised while he was attempting to pump diesel gas into his gas can “he turned around and his truck was gone.” The report states, the victim “watched as the truck took off at a high rate speed on U.S. 68 north and then turned onto Interstate 71 heading northbound.” The victim didn’t know who the suspect was and no one had permission to take it. He indicated he didn’t see anyone walk near him or the truck when he exited the truck. Later, dispatch reported the Ohio State Highway Patrol had detained the driver — a 28-year-old male from Baltimore, Maryland — and the truck had wrecked. Charges were later filed against the suspect.

• Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Wilmington male and a 29-year-old Midland female after a traffic stop on Rombach Avenue in Union Township. The male suspect was found to have a warrant and was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession and drug paraphernalia. The female suspect was charged with alleged drug abuse instrument possession. According to the report, the female suspect was found to be concealing drugs and drug paraphernalia in her bra. The male suspect indicated the drugs and paraphernalia were hers. Deputies seized a meth pipe, syringes, and Suboxone as evidence.

• At 11:35 p.m. on Jan. 4, a 17-year-old Wilmington male attempted to drive through a closed road during a single-car accident around State Route 134 South and Cemetery Road in Martinsville. According to the report, deputies could smell an odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. The suspect advised there was marijuana in the center console.

• At 12:36 a.m. on Jan. 7, during a traffic stop around Mitchell Road and State Route 73 in Union Township, suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle.

