Knights, Stars set to shine Friday night

WILMINGTON — Everyone associated with Clinton County Special Olympics is excited for Friday night at Wilmington College’s Hermann Court for two basketball games.

Game 1 at 7 p.m. will match the Warren County Wildcats vs. your Clinton County Shooting Stars. Game 2 will follow and feature the Warren County Wildcats vs. your Clinton County Knights.

Also featured will be spirit brought by the Shooting Stars cheerleaders and the Warren County cheerleaders.

Admission is free. There will also be concessions, Clinton County Special Olympic t-shirts, baller bands and lanyards for sale.

Night to Shine-Blanchester will also be there to do a split the pot; they will have registration forms for anyone interested (14 and older) in attending Night to Shine-Blanchester, a prom-like event put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation to be held Feb. 7 at Elevation Church in Blanchester.

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will not be having a Valentine’s Day Dance this year, so they are encouraging you to attend Night to Shine-Blanchester if you want to go to a dance in February.