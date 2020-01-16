CMH welcomes first baby of 2020!

WILMINGTON – Clinton Memorial Hospital is ringing in a new decade with the year’s first bundle of joy.

Gemma was born to Amber and Paul and joins six siblings Kaytlyn, Levi, Gabe, Rhielynn, Evy and Tilly.

Clinton Memorial Hospital’s mother-baby care unit is committed to providing “high quality, compassionate care close to home for new and expecting parents in the region. CMH offers prenatal classes, personalized childbirth options, private rooms, dedicated medical staff, around-the-clock nursery support, breastfeeding support” and more.

“We have a committed clinical and support staff who are passionate about providing high quality care for mothers and babies and creating a safe, welcoming and comfortable environment for them,” said CEO Lance Beus. “It is our goal, and privilege, to help make your ‘welcome-to-the-world day’ go as smoothly as possible.”

Clinton Memorial Hospital is located at 610 W. Main St. To learn more or to find a provider, please call 937-382-9606, or visit CMHRegional.com.

New arrival Gemma has six sibling playmates at home. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_New-Year-2020-baby.jpg New arrival Gemma has six sibling playmates at home. Courtesy photo