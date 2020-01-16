Magic for kids — of all ages as Matthew David Stanley returns to Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — Matthew David Stanley combines stand-up comedy with mind-blowing magic when he returns to the Murphy Theatre at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.

The Dayton native is a recipient of the prestigious “Lance Burton Award” presented in Las Vegas as well as the “International Brotherhood of Magicians Stage Champion Award” presented in Kansas City as well as many other national and international titles.

He has been featured on NBC and FOX television networks and appeared as a guest on “Night Shift” with Kevin Ferguson, and he has opened for master illusionist David Copperfield!

Stanley will also again host a magic workshop at 11 a.m. Jan. 25 for the first 20 students to sign up; the fee for this workshop is only $10, and it will be held on stage at the Murphy Theatre.

To purchase tickets or for more information, please contact the Murphy Theatre at 937-382-3643 or at www.themurphytheatre.org.

Magician Matthew David Stanley returns to the Murphy Theatre for both a workshop and the show.

