Reds Caravan stops at CMES

Players, coaches and front office personnel from the Cincinnati Reds visited Clinton-Massie Elementary School Thursday morning as the first stop on the Cincinnati Reds Caravan North Tour. Wilmington High School graduate Rob Butcher, the Reds vice president of media relations, was on hand along with field manager David Bell, newly-acquired second baseman Mike Moustakas, minor leaguer Narciso Crook, coach Corky Miller, broadcaster Thom Brennaman, Reds President and COO Phil Castellini and assistant GM Sam Grossman were on hand.

