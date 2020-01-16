Midland holds organizational meeting

The Village of Midland council held its organizational meeting on Jan. 8. Mayor John Burris was sworn in by Commissioner Brenda Woods. Councilman.

Paul Ledford was elected the President Pro Tempore for 2020. Cindy Blackburn was appointed and took the oath of office as council member to fill a vacant seat. The other council members are Kimberly Cole, Robert Rose and Larry Welch.

Village council meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of each month at the municipal building at 111 S. Broadway St. The public is always welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection. A copy may be obtained by calling Fiscal Officer Wanda E. Armstrong at 937-725-3973 or emailing vmidland@yahoo.com.