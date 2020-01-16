OSHA cites company for 2 Ohio grain bin fatalities

TOLEDO, Ohio – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited The Andersons Inc. for grain handling, and walking and working surfaces violations after two employees attempting to clear a clogged floor hole in a grain storage bin became fatally engulfed at the company’s Toledo, Ohio, facility.

OSHA has proposed $291,716 in penalties, according news an OSHA news release.

OSHA cited the company for two willful and two serious violations for failing to develop an emergency action plan that included procedures for grain rescue and coordination with local rescue services, and not powering down nor disconnecting grain equipment before employees entered the bin.

OSHA also cited the company for requiring employees to enter grain storage bins on foot with engulfment and avalanche hazards present, and for exposing employees to fall hazards from uncovered floor holes. OSHA placed the Maumee, Ohio-based company in the Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

“Employers are required to follow safety standards and train their workers on grain storage hazards to prevent tragedies such as this,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Occupational Safety and Health Loren Sweatt. “OSHA has free resources available to help employers understand how to comply with safety and health regulations, as well as worker training to recognize hazards and dangerous working conditions.”

OSHA’s Grain Handling webpage provides resources on recognizing and controlling hazards in the grain industry.

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

For more information, visit https://www.osha.gov.