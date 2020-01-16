Midland woman indicted, charged with theft from Blanchester Eagles

A Midland woman has been indicted for allegedly stealing several thousand dollars from the Blanchester Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #2222.

Officers of the organization reported several thousand dollars in cash missing from club funds on Oct. 3, 2019, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

An investigation was opened and assigned to BPD Sgt. Gary Mowen.

“Over the next 30 days Sgt. Mowen interviewed witnesses and gathered other evidence which pointed to a former barmaid at the establishment, Maria Hall, age 38, of Midland.”

Reinbolt said the case was presented to Clinton County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer, and his office presented the case to a recent session of the Clinton County grand jury, which returned an indictment charging Hall with felony theft.

“Hall has a criminal record dating back to 2005 which includes convictions for theft and trafficking in drugs,” said Reinbolt.

Hall will answer the indictment in the Clinton County Common Pleas Court.

“We are appreciative of the spirit of cooperation displayed by the officers of Aerie 2222 during this investigation,” said Reinbolt.

