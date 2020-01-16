UPDATED: CareFlight en route to serious accident

MARION TWP., Clinton County — Emergency crews are on the scene of a serious accident that occurred around 4 p.m. today on State Route 133 just south of Fayetteville Road in the southwest part of Clinton County, just outside the Village of Blanchester limits.

At least two people are reported injured in a vehicle accident in which air bags were deployed, according to police scanner traffic.

Miami Valley Hospital CareFlight medical helicopter is on its way to the scene at 4:20 p.m. to transport a passenger. The driver was reportedly being transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Blanchester-Marion Fire/EMS, Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are on the scene, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

The News Journal will update this story as more details become available.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_police-light-bars-2.jpg