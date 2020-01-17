COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, Jan. 18

• “Hotel California” tribute to The Eagles returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Gardening workshop with Craig Schaaf “Heirloom Tomatoes — Saving Seeds” 10 a.m. Jan. 18 at Martinsville Friends Church, 112 Main St. Free (donations accepted); coffee and donuts. For info, call 859-468-7813.

ˆ

Monday, Jan. 20

• Wilmington College will host the annual community celebration honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 in Heiland Theatre, located in Boyd Cultural Arts Center. All are welcome to attend the event, which is free of charge. This year’s program will again feature a mixture of music, fellowship and inspirational reflections.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library will be closed Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

ˆ

Tuesday, Jan. 21

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranch.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library’s Young Adult Book Club for high school students will be meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 2:45 p.m. to discuss “Invictus” by Ryan Graudin. Those who wish to join the book club can pick up the book at the Clinton-Massie Branch Library. New members are always welcome. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, Jan. 22

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be meeting 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library will host Dungeons and Dragons games for teens and tweens, 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library; dice will be provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Thursday, Jan. 23

• Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 in the fellowship hall of the church on the corner of Center & Wright Streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

ˆ

Friday, Jan. 24

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old-school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Six & Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Fayanne Saunders.

ˆ

Saturday, Jan. 25

• Sawyer Brown with Thomas Mac at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Murphy Theatre. Sawyer Brown has charted 51 singles on the Billboard country chart including 19 in the Top 10 with eight of those consecutively in the 1990s. For tickets, which range from $35 to $80 packages, visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Kids comedy and magic returns to the Murphy Theatre with Matthew David Stanley at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Tuesday, Jan. 28

ˆ

Wednesday, Jan. 29

• Wilmington College will host a community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Kelly Center McCoy Room, 300 Quaker Way. The blood drive now includes double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Make book page roses. Registration requested at 937-382-2417.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be meeting 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library will host Dungeons and Dragons games for teens and tweens, 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library; dice will be provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Friday, Jan. 31

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old-school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

ˆ

Wednesday, Feb. 5

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant in their meeting room. Please note, they don’t meet during the months of July, August or January. Next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. They welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come for fellowship and dinner. The object of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County. If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 7

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Judy Johnston; program leader, Karen Buckley.

ˆ

Saturday, Feb. 8

• Chazziz 11th Annual Valentine’s Car Show at the Roberts Centre is noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. “Open to anything on wheels”, it includes door prizes, vendors games, pin-up contest, live bands and Chazziz DJ Service. To date the shows have raised over $12,000 for Alzheimer’s Association of Cincinnati.

• Phil Dirt & the Dozers return for their popular annual oldies show at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 14

• “America’s AC/DC Tribute Thunderstruck” recreates the spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $45. For tickets visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 21

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Karen Buckley; program leader, Mary Ann Raizk.

ˆ

Friday, Feb. 28

• The Menus — “The best party band in the world” — return to the Murphy Theatre Friday, Feb. 28. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, March 6

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Ann Raizk; program leader, Mary Driscoll.

ˆ

Saturday, March 14

• The Drowsy Lads bring their Irish music back to the Murphy Theatre for St. Patrick’s weekend on Saturday, March 14. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, March 20

• Country singer Neal McCoy at the Murphy Theatre Friday, March 20. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Désirée Gruber.

ˆ

Saturday, March 21

• Firefall presented by Gary Warner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, April 3

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Susan Ertel.

ˆ

Friday, April 17

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Marsha Wagstaff.

ˆ

Saturday, April 18

• An Evening with Jeffrey Steele, Nashville singer/songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, May 1

• Steeldrivers at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Zaycosky; program leader, Judy Johnston.

ˆ

Saturday, May 9

• Mike Albert and the Big E Band — the “Ultimate Tribute” to Elvis — returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Friday, May 15

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Driscoll; program leader, Cindy Crosthwaite.

ˆ

Friday, May 29

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Cindy Petrich.

ˆ

Friday, June 12

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Kim Vandervort.

ˆ

Friday, June 26

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess Cindy Crosthwaite; program leader Theresa Rembert.

ˆ

Saturday, July 18

• RockStar returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Saturday, July 25

• Rock the Block 2020 presented by the Clinton County CVB begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 in downtown Wilmington for the free outdoor portion of the event that includes DJ Goat, food vendors, beer tent/mixers and merchandise sales — and of course the live music featuring Quiet Riot, Dirty Deeds: Extreme AC/DC, Pink Velvet Krush, Atomic Jimmy (Van Halen tribute) and more.

• Rock the Block 2020 moves inside to the Murphy Theatre for Winger and Autograph beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

ˆ

Sept. 11-13

• 43rd Annual Clinton County Corn Festival is Sept. 11-13 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington.