Ohio business relocating to Sabina; buys 32,000 square-foot building, to employ 20 locally

SABINA – A business that plans to employ about 20 people locally will be coming to Sabina after a company purchased a facility on Kenyon Drive.

Industrial Property Brokers (IPB) Principal Tim Echemann announced in a news release Friday that his firm facilitated the purchasing of the 32,200 square-foot building in Sabina.

Precision Fixture Installation, owned by Kevin Patterson, purchased the $487,500 stand-alone building — on approximately 3.2 acres at 277 Kenyon Drive — from Stan Hannah, according to IPB.

Precision Fixture Installation pursues retail fixture installation along with merchandising and remodeling. This nationwide operation “strives to please their customers in the best quality of work and product. The company is experienced in gondola shelving, store remodels, relocation, and many more.”

Precision Fixture Installation — which will relocate from Chillicothe — intends to employ 20 on-site jobs in Sabina and 65 nationwide.

The building features heavy power and three docks and “accommodates the tremendous growth in their business. Since the rapid online retail transformation, a decline with onsite retail stores has occurred. Precision Fixture Installation purchases the fixations from these fading stores and resells to other operations,” the release stated.

Tim Echemann, co-owner of Industrial Property Brokers, said, “The building was the exact size Kevin was searching for and was well located for the future growth for Precision Fixture Installation.”

He also stated the location is ideally placed between Dayton and Columbus.

Precision Fixture Installation owner Kevin Stanley said he is “very excited to be coming to Sabina, Ohio” and that the company is anxious to begin operations and has already taken occupancy, the release stated.

For more information on the company, visit www.precisionfixtureinstallation.com .

Industrial Property Brokers (IPB) is a full-service real estate company offering sales, leasing, investment analysis, tenant representation, corporate services and property management with currently over 50 properties listed for sale or lease. For more information, visit www.ipbindustrial.com .