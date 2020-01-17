Blan Legion Aux donates copies of Constitution

The American Legion Auxiliary, Marion Unit 179, Blanchester, was recently on hand to distribute pocket-sized copies of the U.S. Constitution at the Clinton County A.C.T. (Alliance for Congressional Truth) program.

The discussion about the U.S. Constitution took place Saturday, Jan 11 at the Wilmington Public Library and was attended by about 20 people. The American Legion Auxiliary was represented by Americanism Chairman Linda Mider.

The lecturer, Elaine Silverstrim, did a fantastic job of going over the history of the Constitution and the Articles of Confederation that preceded it. An engaging discussion did not allow a full disclosure of all the Constitution, but the next lecture will take place in February.

The Auxiliary was able to give everyone a pocket-sized copy of the Constitution. They were donated by Auxiliary member Mary Davis from the estate of her brother, Randy Conover, an avid American patriot who was involved in reenactments and taught groups at Caesar Creek Pioneer Village as well as other places.

Everyone was thankful to the Auxiliary for attending and donating the booklets. If anyone would like a copy of the pocket-sized U.S. Constitution, they will be available at the next session, which will be “Democracy, a 21st Century Vision.”

From left are Linda Mider of the American Legion Auxiliary, Marion Unit 179, Blanchester, and the event's guest lecturer, Elaine Silverstrim.