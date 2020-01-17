Wayne Twp. holds reorganizational meeting

The Wayne Township Board of Trustees held their reorganizational meeting on Jan. 13. Kevin Bean will serve as President and Steve Kenney will serve as Vice President. The other trustee is Carl Hughes.

The township meetings will be held on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 8 p.m. All meetings are held at the Township House, 12 Cox Road, Sabina, OH 45169. The public is welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection and may be obtained by calling Erin Morrow, Fiscal Officer, at 937-218-6701.