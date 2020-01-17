These people are wanted by the Wilmington Police Dept.

WILMINGTON — In cooperation with the Wilmington Police Department, the News Journal is periodically publishing names and photos of people whose whereabouts are sought by police. This information is provided by the WPD.

If you have any information on any of these people, call the Wilmington police non-emergency line at 937-382-3833 to report the subject’s location, or send a private message to the “Wilmington Police Dept. – Ohio” Facebook page. Do not attempt to apprehend anyone yourself.

All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.

• Linwood T. Grace — Wanted for alleged fleeing and eluding, obstructing official business, possession of drugs, and probation violation.

• Charles Brooks — Wanted for alleged resisting arrest.

• Lindsai J. Camp — Wanted for alleged possession of a drug abuse instrument and probation violation.

• Derek S. Gilbert — Wanted for alleged complicity and probation violation.

• Jess A. Colegrove — Wanted for alleged theft.

Brooks https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Charles-Brooks-1.jpg Brooks Gilbert https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Derek-Gilbert-1.jpg Gilbert Camp https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Lindsai-Camp-1.jpg Camp Grace https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Linwood-Grace-1.jpg Grace Colegrove https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Jess-Colegrove-1.jpg Colegrove https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WPD-Badge-9.jpg