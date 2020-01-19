Columbus police: SUV crashes into building; driver and passenger die

COLUMBUS (AP) — An SUV crashed into a building in Ohio’s capital city on Sunday, and the driver and his passenger died, police said.

Vehicle and road evidence indicated that Jonathan Mitchell, of Columbus, apparently lost control of the vehicle on an exit ramp of Interstate 671 and went off the road around 2 a.m., a Columbus police release said. The vehicle then crashed into a tree before hitting the building near downtown, according to police.

Authorities said Mitchell, 51, and his female passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was not immediately identified.

No other injuries were reported in the crash that caused major damage to the building.

The investigation was continuing.