A day to serve: Wilmington College students help others on MLK Day

WILMINGTON — While Wilmington College students had the day off from classes on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, nearly three-dozen spent the “day on” serving the community in the spirit of the holiday’s namesake.

Students and several staff members volunteered at Your Father’s Kitchen food pantry, the Clinton County Homeless Shelter and Hope House, the latter of which is a women’s shelter on Locust Street.

Chip Murdock, director of the College’s Diversity and Inclusion program, commended the students for seriously considering the implicit meaning of MLK Day and making it for them “a day on, not a day off.”

Monday evening, the College was to hold its annual community Martin Luther King, Jr. Day ceremony with a program of music, reflections and fellowship.

Wiping things down, organizing, and sweeping were among the chief activities Monday at Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington. Wilmington College students did the volunteer work as part of a service day in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_wc_p_l.jpg Wiping things down, organizing, and sweeping were among the chief activities Monday at Your Father’s Kitchen in Wilmington. Wilmington College students did the volunteer work as part of a service day in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal At Hope House, a number of WC students folded and sorted clothes by size. From left are Kaitlin Armstrong and Jordan Snarr. Wilmington Hope House, on East Locust Street, is a low-barrier women’s shelter. Organizers said they can always use donations of new socks, underwear, and frozen meals. Last year, women stayed there overnight 480-plus times. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_sort_p_l.jpg At Hope House, a number of WC students folded and sorted clothes by size. From left are Kaitlin Armstrong and Jordan Snarr. Wilmington Hope House, on East Locust Street, is a low-barrier women’s shelter. Organizers said they can always use donations of new socks, underwear, and frozen meals. Last year, women stayed there overnight 480-plus times. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Wilmington College students did volunteer work as part of a service day Monday in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Loaves of bread and buns were transferred from a transport van to racks at an outdoor dock area at Sugartree Ministries (Your Father’s Kitchen) in Wilmington. From left are senior Vanessa McKee from Wilmington, sophomore Jaden Profitt from Columbus, and sophomore Savannah Manson from Memphis, Tennessee. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_YFK_p_l.jpg Wilmington College students did volunteer work as part of a service day Monday in conjunction with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Loaves of bread and buns were transferred from a transport van to racks at an outdoor dock area at Sugartree Ministries (Your Father’s Kitchen) in Wilmington. From left are senior Vanessa McKee from Wilmington, sophomore Jaden Profitt from Columbus, and sophomore Savannah Manson from Memphis, Tennessee. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Loaves of bread and buns were transferred from a van to racks at an outdoor dock area at Sugartree Ministries (Your Father’s Kitchen) in Wilmington. From left are senior Vanessa McKee from Wilmington and sophomore Savannah Manson from Memphis, Tennessee. They were assisted in the process by WC sophomore Jaden Profitt from Columbus. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_stacking_p_l.jpg Loaves of bread and buns were transferred from a van to racks at an outdoor dock area at Sugartree Ministries (Your Father’s Kitchen) in Wilmington. From left are senior Vanessa McKee from Wilmington and sophomore Savannah Manson from Memphis, Tennessee. They were assisted in the process by WC sophomore Jaden Profitt from Columbus. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Sophomores Emily Williams, left, and Brittanie Clair sort clean clothing at Hope House as part of the College’s MLK Day service projects. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_hope-clothing.jpg Sophomores Emily Williams, left, and Brittanie Clair sort clean clothing at Hope House as part of the College’s MLK Day service projects. Wilmington College

WC helps others on MLK Day