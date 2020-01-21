Annual march for life held

The annual local march marking opposition to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade was held Monday evening on the sidewalk that borders courthouse square in downtown Wilmington.

The annual local march marking opposition to the 1973 Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade was held Monday evening on the sidewalk that borders courthouse square in Wilmington. In the photo are Sherry and Mike Weller and their three daughters Olivia, Aubre, and Sara.