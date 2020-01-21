ENA sets ‘Cyber Security for Small Businesses’

WILMINGTON — “Cyber Security for Small Businesses” will be the featured topic of the Feb. 6 Economic Network Alliance meeting in partnership with the Clinton County Emergency Management Agency (EMA).

The meeting will be held 8-9 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Wilmington Hampton Inn and Suites.

Small businesses are attractive targets because they have information that cyber criminals want, and they typically lack the security infrastructure of larger businesses. Join us to learn about common cyber threats, understand where your business is vulnerable, and learn steps to improve your cybersecurity.

Panelists include: Katrina Biscay, MS, CISSP, GCFE, GMON, Information Security Officer, Hamilton Clermont Cooperative; Nicole McCombs, Cyber Security Intelligence Analyst, Ohio Homeland Security; and Thor Sage, Executive Director, Miami Valley Educational Computer Association; and moderator Thomas Breckel, Director, Clinton Co. EMA.

The Economic Network Alliance is a joint initiative of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce and the Clinton County Regional Planning Commission. The meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month from 8-9 a.m. typically at the Hampton Inn and Suites, 201 Holiday Drive, Wilmington.

Each meeting concludes with a business roundtable where attendees can share business information and upcoming events. All are welcome to attend.

For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce at 937-382-2737 or info@wccchamber.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Economic-Network-Alliance-Logo.jpg