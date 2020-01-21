Rotary speech contest deadline changed

WILMINGTON — Charles Watts, AM Rotary Club, Wilmington, and co-chair of the 2020 Rotary Four Way Test Speech Contest set for Feb. 27 and hosted by both Rotary Clubs in Wilmington, announced Tuesday that the deadline for students to send him their student release form, which signs them up for the contest, has been moved back one week.

“Even though this push back of the deadline shortens student preparation time by one week, we want to give every opportunity to future student leaders, who believe in the ethics of the Four Way Test, to stand up and make their voices heard,” said Watts.

The guidelines for the contest and list of cash prizes for the two first-place winners sought can be found at http://bit.ly/24WaySC. The student release form that must be emailed to chuck.watts@empathysurplus.com and it can be found at http://bit.ly/2DNXQhq .