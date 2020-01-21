More WPD reports: Arrests made for variety of offenses

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• At 12:01 p.m. on Jan. 14, police arrested two females from Huber Heights, ages 55 and 36, for alleged theft at a store on Progress Way.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old male after discovering a warrant for his arrest after responding to a suspicious activity report on West Vine Street at 6:23 a.m. on Jan. 15.

• Police arrested a 49-year-old Blanchester male for alleged criminal damaging/endangering and resisting arrest after responding to the City Building on North South Street to assist another agency at 4:04 p.m. on Jan. 16.

• Police received a report of child abuse. A male is listed as a suspect.

• At 12:41 p.m. on Jan. 16, police responded to an East Short Street residence on an assault report. According to the report, a 46-year-old male was allegedly assaulted by a 38-year-old male.

• Police received a report of a sex offense. A 19-year-old male was listed as a suspect.

• At 5:34 p.m. on Jan. 13, police responded to a breaking and entering at the 500 block of Belmont Avenue. A compound bow was listed as stolen from a 72-year-old female. Police collected fingerprints at the scene.

• At 3:28 p.m. on Jan. 13, a 24-year-old female reported multiple items were stolen from her vehicle while was at work on South South Street. The report lists clippers, Magic clippers, hair trimmer, hair shears, and Apple AirPods as the stolen items.

• At 12:56 p.m. on Jan. 13, an 81-year-old male reported someone took $4,700 from his bank account. A 61-year-old female was listed as a suspect.

• At 12;55 p.m. on Jan. 17, police received a fraud report from a 54-year-old female. According to the report, the female has been “hooked up” with a “male companion” over the phone and internet. The male requested the female to cash a check he sent her and send back some of the money to him, letting her keep the rest. When she tried to cash it, the check was found to be fraudulent. Police advised her that it was a scam and “to never accept a check from someone she does not know.”

• At 1:11 p.m. on Jan. 17, police responded to a store on Rombach Avenue in reference to a suspected theft. Police met with the manager who advised that “a short male subject came into the store and attempted to exchange a coat without any receipt.” The manager advised that the male subject left the store and the door sensor alarm went off. The subject had a Carhartt coat valued at $99 but it was uncertain if that was the stolen item.

• At 12:17 p.m. on Jan. 19 a 33-year-old female advised that the window in the back door was broken out and the electric box looks messed with at the 400 block of Howard Street.

• At 12:58 p.m. on Jan. 17, a 27-year-old male report his vehicle had been damaged while at the 100 block of Reba Drive. A 23-year-old male is listed as a suspect.

• At 9:28 p.m. on Jan. 15, a 45-year-old male called about a stolen Jeep at the 100 block of South Mulberry Street.

• At 9:17 a.m. on Jan. 14, a 34-year-old male reported a firearm was stolen from his vehicle at his residence on Williams Drive.

• At 9:17 a.m. on Jan. 17, a 29-year-old female reported being harassed by her 41-year-old male neighbor on South Wall Street.

• At 9:16 p.m. on Jan. 15, a 22-year-old female reported a 28-year-old male was trespassing at her residence on Clark Street.

• At 7:56 a.m. on Jan. 13, police responded to Doan Street on the report of three males “chasing a pig with a stick.” Neither the males or the pig were located.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WPD-Badge-12.jpg