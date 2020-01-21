UPDATED: One dead in Wilmington shooting tonight; probable homicide

WILMINGTON — Wilmington police and other law enforcement personnel are investigating a shooting death and probable homicide Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive.

Wilmington police officers were first on the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m. on a report of gunfire, according to officials.

Upon arrival they located a deceased white male, age 23, who had apparently been shot.

As of press time, a next of kin had been notified; however, not all immediate family members had yet been made aware, so the city had not yet released his name; and although a name has been shared on social media, out of respect to the family, the News Journal is not yet naming him.

WPD detectives and Wilmington EMS also responded, as well as Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies. WPD called in the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to assist in processing the scene as detectives interviewed witnesses. Also the county coroner’s investigator was called in.

Sheriff’s deputies assisted with scene security and with canvassing the area.

Anyone with information on the crime should call the WPD tips line at 937-382-TIPS; media requests are directed to the city administrator at 937-382-5458.

Police investigate the shooting as crime tape is up around a Brownberry Drive parking lot. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_scene-3-1.jpg Police investigate the shooting as crime tape is up around a Brownberry Drive parking lot. Elizabeth Huber | News Journal https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_IMG_0986.jpg John Hamilton | News Journal