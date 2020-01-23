Local artist’s show opens at WC

An opening reception was held Wednesday night for a Wilmington College exhibit of works by Wilmington artist Jason Morgan.

An opening reception was held Wednesday night for a Wilmington College exhibit of works by Wilmington artist Jason Morgan.

Still-life paintings are a big part of the new Wilmington College exhibit of works by Wilmington artist Jason Morgan.

An opening reception was held Wednesday night for a Wilmington College exhibit of works by Wilmington artist Jason Morgan. He is the painter who did the four large-scale murals in downtown Wilmington. His new exhibit at Harcum Gallery inside Boyd Cultural Arts Center on the WC campus was well received by attendees of the opening. In the photo, Wilmington artist Elena Raye Clair studies a girl’s portrait by Morgan. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, and by special appointment arranged by gallery curator and professor of art Hal Shunk. The show is free and runs through March 6.