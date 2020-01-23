Annual Four Chaplains’ service scheduled

WILMINGTON — In commemoration of the dramatic sacrifice of four armed forces Chaplains during World War II, the American Legion will observe Religious Emphasis Week Feb. 2-7, and Four Chaplains’ Sunday on Feb. 2, Chaplain Bob Baker of Post #49 in Wilmington announced.

Legion officials and clergymen are planning a special program for the observance of the 76th Anniversary of the sinking of the S.S. Dorchester and the heroism demonstrated by four valiant chaplains.

Of the many thrilling incidents of World War II, probably none stirred the nation more deeply than the story of these four men of God whose heroic efforts were credited with the saving of more than 200 lives. These four — a Jewish Rabbi, a Roman Catholic Priest and two Protestant Ministers — calmly issued life belts to American servicemen abroad the troop transport after it was torpedoed on Feb.3, 1943.

When the supply of life preservers was exhausted, the four chaplains removed their own life belts and gave them to four soldiers and then stood calmly on the sinking ship, their arms around one another’s shoulders and their heads bowed in prayer.

Inspired by the heroic deed of these four Chaplains, the American Legion each year marks the anniversary of their supreme sacrifice through special services and programs throughout the nation. This annual observance, as a part of the Legion’s “Service to God and Country” program, helps bring new emphasis to the religious aspects of our American heritage and the need for continuing adherence to the basic religious concepts upon which America was founded.

This year’s Four Chaplains’ Sunday commemoration will be hosted Feb. 2 by Pastor Dan Mayo at the New Vienna Community Church, 412 West St., New Vienna, during the morning worship service at 10:30 a.m.

The public is invited.

This year’s service will be held at the New Vienna Community Church. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_4-chaplains-Copy.jpg This year’s service will be held at the New Vienna Community Church. Courtesy photo