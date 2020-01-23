CCSO probes numerous thefts; narcotics in cars

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 38-year-old Martinsville female for alleged drug paraphernalia at 5:13 a.m. on Jan. 12. The suspect was arrested after deputies located her and another subject walking on the railroad tracks in Martinsville. According to the report, a glass pipe with residue and a pink eyeglass case, and an empty bag with residue, were located.

• At 5:14 p.m. on Jan. 11, a 38-year-old Sabina male reported he was robbed at knifepoint on East Main Street in Martinsville. According to the report, $100 in cash was stolen by two acquaintances.

• At 2:33 p.m. on Jan. 11, a 52-year-old male reported multiple items were stolen from his residence on Old State Road in Vernon Township. According to the report, it happened between the report date and Jan. 5, by three subjects. According to the report, an air finish nailer, a worm drive with a hard plastic case, and an air framing nailer were stolen.

• At 10:38 a.m. on Jan. 9, deputies received a theft report at the 1700 block of Pratt Road in Vernon Township. According to the report, between the report date and Dec. 24, 2019, a gas blower, a chainsaw, and a half-inch impact drill were stolen.

• At 3:43 p.m. on Jan. 11, a 38-year-old male reported someone broke into his garage on State Route 350 West in Vernon Township, and stole multiple items. Two chainsaws and “close to 100 pounds of beef” were stolen.

• At 4:29 a.m. on Jan. 15, deputies stopped a vehicle pulling a four-wheeler on Cemetery Road in Martinsville. According to the report, deputies found a bag with a powdery substance and four used syringes.

• At 1:14 a.m. on Jan. 11, deputies located drugs in a vehicle during a traffic stop on U.S. 68 North near Gillam Road in Liberty Township. According to the report, deputies located rolling paper, an orange plastic container, less than a gram of marijuana, and suspected meth.

• At 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, deputies stopped a vehicle for a headlight violation around West Truesdell and Bernice Street in Wilmington. Suspected narcotics were located in the vehicle.

• At 12:42 a.m. on Jan. 10, after stopping a vehicle due to the driver having a suspended license, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located. The incident occurred on Mitchell Avenue in Midland.

