BREAKING: Police name fourth suspect in fatal shooting; still at-large in wake of Xenia SWAT incident

Anyone with further information on this case is still asked to call WPD at 937-382-TIPS. Police stated earlier that local residents’ tips have been invaluable to the investigation.

WILMINGTON — A Xenia man sought by police in relation to the fatal shooting in Wilmington Tuesday night is at-large and being sought by police.

The man is Joshua Lee Williams, 18, described as a thin black male with braided hair who possibly drives a red 4-door sedan. His photo was not available.

On Thursday, around mid-evening, police SWAT activity and possible shots fired were reported in a section of Xenia in Greene County, where local residents were reportedly being told to shelter in place.

Wilmington police told the News Journal late Thursday night that Williams was not at the home in the 400 block of East Church Street, where law enforcement served a search warrant, but they were able to collect evidence related to the murder case.

Wilmington police had stated Wednesday that a Xenia man was a person of interest in the Wilmington fatal shooting, for which three suspects were arrested and charged with murder Wednesday night: Christian Lee Terry, 22, of Wilmington; Kevin Lane Noe Jr., 21, of Wilmington; and Corey Joseph Ruffner, 22, of Wilmington.

Bond was set at $1 million for each of them during their first court appearance Thursday morning.

The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot of Brownberry Drive. Wilmington police officers were first on the scene at approximately 8:40 p.m. on a report of gunfire.

The victim was Layne Eugene Hall, 23, of Blanchester, who died of a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Court documents show that the victim and three suspects allegedly rode in a car together to meet someone at the Brownberry Apartments parking lot; soon after the four arrived, the person they were to meet pulled up in a car, and shortly after that is when gunfire was heard.

A good samaritan later found a cell phone that belonged to Hall and turned it in to police; it allegedly shows text messages between Hall and the man they were to meet shortly beforehand.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_popo-lightbars-2-12-26-04-066-3.jpg

By Tom Barr tbarr@wnewsj.com