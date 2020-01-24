LOCAL BRIEFS

Clinton County Country Squares is a group of dance enthusiasts who love to share the art of square and round dancing. They invite the community to their newest beginner class in round dancing —choreographed and cued ballroom dancing. Instructors Stuart Lewis and Fay Samborsky will be teaching Cha Cha & Rumba Review.

No experience is necessary. Class begins at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13. First class is free for new dancers and spectators; after that, cost is $6 per person. It is held in Dove Church, 1499 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

For more information, visit clintoncountycountrysquares.org or call Wayne Ames at 937-725-2791 or email ames.waynea@gmail.com .