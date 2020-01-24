COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Saturday, Jan. 25

• Sawyer Brown with Thomas Mac at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Murphy Theatre. Sawyer Brown has charted 51 singles on the Billboard country chart including 19 in the Top 10 with eight of those consecutively in the 1990s. For tickets, which range from $35 to $80 packages, visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Kids comedy and magic returns to the Murphy Theatre with Matthew David Stanley at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• 2nd Annual Cowan Lake State Park Winter Hike 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 with 0.7-mile guided interpretive hikes at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Also 3-mile guided hikes at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. All leave from the Campground Commissary. Food and drinks available. Naturalist Cabin and Raptor Flight Enclosure will be open.

Monday, Jan. 27

• Clinton County Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27 in the Cape May library. The program is the Clinton County Infirmary.

Tuesday, Jan. 28

• Lego Club for ages 5-11 at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library 4-5 p.m. Tuesdays. Participants will take part in Lego building challenges, build their own creations, check out the latest Lego books and catch some fun cartoons! For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranch.

Wednesday, Jan. 29

• Wilmington College will host a community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Kelly Center McCoy Room, 300 Quaker Way. The blood drive now includes double red blood cell donations. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the special edition “Donor Strong” long-sleeve t-shirt in celebration of January Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220. Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

• Lego Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. Make book page roses. Registration requested at 937-382-2417.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library Teen Advisory Board will be meeting 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library. TAB applications are available at the C-M Branch for any teens who wish to join. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

• Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library will host Dungeons and Dragons games for teens and tweens, 2:45-3:45 p.m. at the library; dice will be provided. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Friday, Jan. 31

• “Retro Cinema” at the Clinton-Massie Branch Public Library 2:30-4 p.m. Ruh roh, Raggy! Patrons can enjoy old-school movies, TV shows and cartoons after school every Friday in May. For more information call 937-289-1079, or follow them on Facebook at @CMBranchWPL.

Wednesday, Feb. 5

• Clinton County Women’s Club meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Damon’s Restaurant in their meeting room. Please note, they don’t meet during the months of July, August or January. Next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. They welcome any ladies in Clinton County to come for fellowship and dinner. The object of the Clinton County’s Women’s Club is “working for the betterment of Clinton County.” If you’d like more information please contact Mary Camp at 937-382-7171.

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

Thursday, Feb. 6

• Gardening workshop: Seeds 101 will be held at Wilmington Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Workshop taught by horticulturalist and community garden manager, Cassi DeHart. Learn all about the seed, begin planning a garden for any space, large or small. Discover how you can get seeds, for free, from the library.

• Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at the Blanchester Public Library at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6 discussing “Winter Garden” by Kristin Hannah. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Friday, Feb. 7

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Judy Johnston; program leader, Karen Buckley.

Saturday, Feb. 8

• Chazziz 11th Annual Valentine’s Car Show at the Roberts Centre is noon-10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9. “Open to anything on wheels”, it includes door prizes, vendors games, pin-up contest, live bands and Chazziz DJ Service. To date the shows have raised over $12,000 for Alzheimer’s Association of Cincinnati.

• Phil Dirt & the Dozers return for their popular annual oldies show at the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Tuesday, Feb. 11

• Public Employee Retirees Inc. (PERI) meets at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 at Ohio Living Cape May Central Campus Building; report of recent OPERS board meeting will be given.

Wednesday, Feb. 12

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 13 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

Thursday, Feb. 13

• Daytime Book Club will now be held at Wilmington Public Library at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13. “Orphan #8” will be discussed. Pick up your copy at Main Library. New members welcome.

Friday, Feb. 14

• “America’s AC/DC Tribute Thunderstruck” recreates the spirit and energy of an AC/DC concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at the Murphy Theatre. Tickets are $20 to $45. For tickets visit themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Wednesday, Feb. 19

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

Friday, Feb. 21

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Karen Buckley; program leader, Mary Ann Raizk.

Sunday, Feb. 23

• Galentines Painting Party at Wilmington Public Library on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 2 p.m. Grab your moms, girlfriends, sisters, or gal pals and paint at the library. For ages: 10-adult (those under 16 must attend with an adult). Registration requested by calling 937-382-2417.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

• Faith Lutheran Church Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. In summer 2018, many church members participated in a mission trip to Tanzania, where they worked with International Health Partners to complete many different projects. Donations will go to the International Health Partner’s Children’s Hospital in Tanzania.

• Adult Pinterest Craft Night featuring Macrame at Wilmington Public Library on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 6:15 p.m. Registration requested by calling 937-382-2417.

Wednesday, Feb. 26

• Story times for children of all ages will be held at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11 a.m. Enjoy stories, songs, crafts and socialization.

• Lego Club for all ages at Wilmington Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 4:30 p.m. There will be MegaBloks for little ones.

Friday, Feb. 28

• The Menus — “The best party band in the world” — return to the Murphy Theatre Friday, Feb. 28. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, March 6

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Ann Raizk; program leader, Mary Driscoll.

Saturday, March 14

• The Drowsy Lads bring their Irish music back to the Murphy Theatre for St. Patrick’s weekend on Saturday, March 14. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, March 20

• Country singer Neal McCoy at the Murphy Theatre Friday, March 20. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Désirée Gruber.

Saturday, March 21

• Firefall presented by Gary Warner at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, April 3

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Susan Ertel.

Friday, April 17

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Marsha Wagstaff.

Saturday, April 18

• An Evening with Jeffrey Steele, Nashville singer/songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, May 1

• Steeldrivers at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Zaycosky; program leader, Judy Johnston.

Saturday, May 9

• Mike Albert and the Big E Band — the “Ultimate Tribute” to Elvis — returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 9. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Friday, May 15

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess, Mary Driscoll; program leader, Cindy Crosthwaite.

Friday, May 29

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Cindy Petrich.

Friday, June 12

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess and program leader, Kim Vandervort.

Friday, June 26

• Six and Twenty Club meets; hostess Cindy Crosthwaite; program leader Theresa Rembert.

Saturday, July 18

• RockStar returns to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Saturday, July 25

• Rock the Block 2020 presented by the Clinton County CVB begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25 in downtown Wilmington for the free outdoor portion of the event that includes DJ Goat, food vendors, beer tent/mixers and merchandise sales — and of course the live music featuring Quiet Riot, Dirty Deeds: Extreme AC/DC, Pink Velvet Krush, Atomic Jimmy (Van Halen tribute) and more.

• Rock the Block 2020 moves inside to the Murphy Theatre for Winger and Autograph beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Murphy Theatre. For tickets, go to themurphytheatre.org or call the box office at 937-382-3643.

Sept. 11-13

• 43rd Annual Clinton County Corn Festival is Sept. 11-13 at the Clinton County Fairgrounds in Wilmington.