Sabina to obtain security cameras

SABINA — Security cameras will be installed here around the municipal building and the village park as an addition to public safety and peace of mind.

Sabina Police Chief Keynon Young said he has tried for years to get cameras out at the park especially because of the vandalism and drug deals done there.

“A lot of it’s got to do with the avenues of escape out there. They see you coming, and they’ve got 360 degrees that they can go practically,” said the police chief.

Village council Thursday approved the purchase of two sets of security cameras as an investigative tool.

A four-camera set runs about $170, according to new Mayor Jim Mongold who has security cameras of his own. He said he will install the village’s security cameras at no cost.

New Councilman Benjamin Collings commented it’s important the cameras not mistakenly view private residences.

Council also OK’d the purchase of a double-sided message board (not electric) where the official wording of newly passed legislation can be displayed and the occasional “Boil Alert” can be publicized.

On the reverse side, a map of the village may be showcased, pointing out the police station, bank ATM, and other points of interest. The message board will be placed near the municipal building.

It’s estimated to cost $1,500.

Village officials asked that residents who have further ideas for improved communication between village hall and townspeople to pass the ideas along.

A new Sabina law director was selected Thursday, due to current Law Director Lindsey M. Fleissner moving out of the area. The mayor appointed Laura Gibson to the position.

Gibson has practiced law in Clinton County for over 10 years, the past eight years as the chief prosecutor for the City of Wilmington.

The other applicant for the job, David Henry, is the new chief prosecutor for Wilmington. He previously was a Clinton County assistant prosecutor, and has been law director for the City of Xenia and assistant law director for the City of Troy.

Mongold said both local attorneys had strong interviews for the appointment, and both came highly recommended. “It is not an easy choice,” said the mayor who is the appointing authority.

The contract approved by council calls for a $12,000 annual salary.

Fleissner was first hired by the village in March 2018, succeeding Melissa Upthegrove.

The makeup of council’s sub-committees was determined during the Thursday night meeting.

The Employee Relations & Health/Safety Committee is comprised of Chairperson Benjamin Collings and committee members Vicki Mongold and Wendy Dean. The Audit & Planning Committee consists of Chairperson Dean and the other members Bruce Gottschalk and Peggy Sloan.

The Infrastructure & Development Committee is made up of Chairperson Gottschalk with the other members being Sloan and Bethany Grehl. The new Recreation and Tourism Committee is comprised of Chairperson Grehl and the other members Vicki Mongold and Collings.

The Emergency Services & Flood Relief Committee consists of Chairperson Sloan and the other members Dean and Gottschalk. And the Finance & Records Committee is made up of Chairperson Vicki Mongold and the other members Grehl and Collings.

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) Coordinator Jeff Walls presented a $765 check from the Community Grant Program so SWMD can partner with the village on the town’s annual community cleanup event, for which large dumpsters are set up for residents to use for disposal.

The community cleanup helps to keep open dumps from forming, he said.

Walls also announced a tire recycling event for the county will be held on the last Saturday in April.

In his mayor’s report, Mongold said the village received a letter from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources this week for final approval on a park grant. He said his goal is to complete the grant project by mid-summer.

In his State of the Village speech earlier this month, the mayor said the project would improve the restrooms and provide playground equipment.

Village Administrator Rob Dean said he anticipates the paving of Rolfe Drive and Hunt Drive will occur in the spring rather than later in the year.

Police Chief Young reported Thursday that Engine House Pizza was broken into “a couple nights ago,” and police have some leads in the case.

Reach Gary Huffenberger at 937-556-5768.

Clinton County Solid Waste Management District Coordinator Jeff Walls, far right, awards funds to Sabina to assist with the town’s annual community cleanup event. From left are Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold, Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, Sabina Village Administrator Rob Dean, and Walls. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_check_p.jpg Clinton County Solid Waste Management District Coordinator Jeff Walls, far right, awards funds to Sabina to assist with the town’s annual community cleanup event. From left are Sabina Mayor Jim Mongold, Clinton County Commissioner Brenda Woods, Sabina Village Administrator Rob Dean, and Walls. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal Local attorney Laura Gibson stands and introduces herself to Sabina Village Council. She later was chosen to be the town’s new director of law. In the left background is newly seated Village Councilman Benjamin Collings. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_gibson_p.jpg Local attorney Laura Gibson stands and introduces herself to Sabina Village Council. She later was chosen to be the town’s new director of law. In the left background is newly seated Village Councilman Benjamin Collings. Gary Huffenberger | News Journal

