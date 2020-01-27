Training for Legacy Fund grant writing; CCF hosting event on applying for funds from hospital sale

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Foundation will host a free grant account/grant application training for local citizens, nonprofits and charitable organizations at the Wilmington Public Library community room on Thursday, Feb. 12.

A second free grant training day on Feb. 26 will focus on scintillating grant writing and project budget narratives.

Both programs are from 3-4:30 p.m. and 6-7;30 p.m. — the same information will be shared at daytime and evening sessions.

The Legacy Fund will have a two-step process: a letter of intent phase and a grant application. Both of those documents are now available for download on the Clinton County Foundation’s website: www.clintoncountyohiofoundation.org — Resources, Grants and Applications.

All applicant organizations will set up an account in the Clinton County Foundation’s online grant portal. All of these steps will be reviewed and tested at the Feb. 12 training. The Legacy Fund’s first grant cycle will begin on Feb. 14, with a deadline of April 17, 2020.

On Feb. 26, training will focus on grant writing skills and developing a realistic project budget. Both sessions that day will walk through specific grant questions and focus on organizations’ questions about the grant application process.

Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops/computers so that they can walk through the processes for a successful grant application.

The Legacy Fund was established from some of the sale proceeds of the Clinton Memorial Hospital.

In March of 2019, the Board of Commission transitioned funding into the Clinton County Foundation. The commissioners’ intention is to provide Clinton County governmental agencies, educational institutions, charitable 501(c)3 organizations with grant funds for vital and transformational projects in our community.

“The Clinton County Foundation is proud to be a partner in this exciting new step in our County’s charitable life, said Jan Blohm, executive director of the Clinton County Foundation. “It will be amazing to have the resources to do things that are important and necessary, but also, won’t it be wonderful to do the things that can elevate our community,” “We begin a new era in that transformation.”

All sessions are free and open to the public — registration is requested by emailing Jan Blohm, Clinton County Foundation, at blohmj74@gmail.com .

CCF hosting event on applying for funds from hospital sale