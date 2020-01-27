BPD: Man assaulted by suspect with victim’s own cane

BLANCHESTER — A Blanchester man was arrested and charged with assault for an incident Friday afternoon, police said.

An ambulance was summoned to 308 S. Broadway St. on a report of an assault. At the same time, police officers were summoned to the area of S. Broadway St. and Cherry Street for a report of an assault.

According to a news release from Blanchester police, Ptl. Kristen Jeffers stopped at S. Broadway and Cherry streets on her way to 308 S. Broadway and spoke with the caller there, Nicholas Jacobs, 32. She then transported Jacobs to 308 S. Broadway St., where she spoke with John Fisher, 57; a 16-year-old male relative of Fisher; and several witnesses.

“Jacobs had injuries to his knuckles; the elder Fisher was bleeding from a gash on his head,” said Police Chief Scott Reinbolt. “Mr. Fisher was treated at the scene by Blanchester Emergency Medical Service and went to the hospital via private car.”

Reinbolt said Jacobs and Fisher and his family are acquainted with Jacobs.

“The evidence gathered indicates that Jacobs taunted the elder Fisher and his family, an argument ensued, which was joined by others, and Jacobs seized Fisher’s walking cane and struck him in the head with it.

“Jacobs was arrested and charged with assault and attempted assault for harming John Fisher and for attempting to harm (the teen). He seemed perplexed by his arrest, insisting that he was somehow immune to arrest since he called the police first.

“Jacobs, who has an extensive criminal record, was taken to the Clinton County Jail,” said Reinbolt. “He told Ptl. Jeffers he intended to assault Mr. Fisher again upon his release from jail.”

He was to appear in Clinton County Municipal Court Monday.

