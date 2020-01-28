Clarksville gets clean-up funds from SWD

Clinton County Solid Waste District Coordinator Jeff Walls presented the Clarksville Village Council with a 2020 Community Grant in the amount of $765 on Monday evening. The funds will be used by village officials to host both a spring and fall cleanup event for local residents. These events will provide townspeople an opportunity to dispose of materials generally not accepted through weekly refuse collection services.

