After 100 days of school, they’re seasoned old-timers

Kindergarten students at Holmes Elementary School in Wilmington were asked to dress like they are 100 on Monday to observe their 100th day of being in school. Reportedly some of the kindergarten kids “felt big” now that they’ve been a school student for 100 days. From left are Ava Gibson in hair curlers and Malachi Murdock wearing a men’s beret cap. The veteran kindergartners are practicing computer skills.

