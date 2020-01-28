Clinton County eateries inspected

WILMINGTON — The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health Department by calling 937-382-7221.

The following restaurants or food service establishments were inspected recently and violations/comments include:

• Sunoco/3C Pizza, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville, Jan. 10. Critical: Carton of raw shell chicken eggs on top shelf in 3-door reach-in cooler. Person in Charge relocated to bottom. Sausage gravy 47°F, chipotle ranch 50°F, chicken soup 43°F, digital temperature display 45°F. PIC stated will monitor and remove food within hour if cannot maintain food at 41°F or lower.

Top inner surface of microwave had food splatter accumulated. Plastic film on stainless steel table for pizza oven was not removed; remove to allow for proper cleaning and sanitizing. Duct tape used as repair on plumbing under hand sink in room with sinks. Dust accumulated on vent panels in hood above cooling equipment. Personal phone and coat found on table next to microwave and warmer. Bottle of medicine found on shelf above food warmer. Person in Charge certifications for at least one person per work shift unavailable. Manager certification in food protection is unavailable. Paper towels unavailable in men’s restroom. Caramel cappuccino missing common name label. Green spray bottle missing common name label. Doors (entrance/exit) of facility do not self-close. Boxes of coffee on floor (next to soda machine). Handles of utensils for customers were not available first for contact in dining area.

Follow-up: Jan. 27.

• Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington, Jan. 9. Critical: On the salad bar, cottage cheese was 47°F and cole slaw was 43°F. All TCS foods must be kept cold at 41°F or below to help reduce bacterial growth. Both items were pulled and put back into cooler to achieve proper temperature. Several packages of sliced cheese on the front line (pepper jack and Swiss) were dated use by Jan. 3 and Jan. 4. Manager discarded items. Thank you. All packaged items available for self-service not listing all ingredients or allergens. Inside edge of the ice machine had some pink and black residue along the edge.

There were gnats flying around the salad bar. The wall/caulking behind the 3-compartment sink has some black mildew.

Follow-up: Approx. Feb. 6.

• Papa John’s Pizza, 1561 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 7. Received complaint Jan. 3 regarding Dec. 31 claiming three pizzas were ordered, picked up and when at home realized that two of them were not their pizzas. Complainant returned the two pizzas to Papa John’s and claims employee put the pizzas back on shelf to give to correct customer. Investigated complaint on Jan. 7. Manager and employee who encountered this situation were here at time of visit. Employee claims pizza was placed on shelf to remove order stickers; however, pizza was discarded. Manager stated that if food is returned, it is always discarded and never reserved. Please use this situation as a reminder/refresher training to employees about policy when food is returned and discard policy, Investigation closed.

• Laurels of Blanchester, 839 E. Cherry St., Blanchester, Jan. 8. Light bulb nonworking in dry stock room (2) and above warewash machine (1). Floor tile missing near entry of dry stock room.

• Subway, 657 W. Main St., Blanchester, Jan. 8. Light bulb nonworking (1) near sinks.

• UDF, 211 W. Main St., Blanchester, Jan. 8. Food handlers were not wearing hair restraints. UDFreezy machine had dust/debris accumulation above the dispensers. Employee instructed to clean during visit.

• Chubby’s Pizza, 604 N. Broadway, Blanchester, Jan. 9. Two-door reach-in cooler, when you close one door, the other door pops open.

• Burger King, 1607 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Jan. 14. Follow-up. All previous violations have been corrected. Thank you!

