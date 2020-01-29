What’s your story? Wilmington College seeking ‘150 Stories for 150 Years’

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College is observing the 150th anniversary of its founding during 2020 and into 2021. And while the bulk of the programming on campus will occur between September 2020 and April 2021, a special opportunity is available for alumni and friends to be part of this historic celebration.

It’s a project called “150 Stories for 150 Years.”

Most alumni have favorite stories from their Wilmington College days. Perhaps it’s an especially memorable good-natured prank, how an alum met his or her significant other on campus or the fact that classmates met at WC have been an enduring part of their life.

Maybe it’s a memorable sports victory, recollections of a unique presentation on campus or even how Wilmington College changed their life and helped make their success possible.

Also, the College welcomes submissions from community members and other friends who might have stories they’d like to share.

Many of these favorite memories will be selected for publication in WC’s The LINK magazine and placed on the 150th anniversary page of the College’s website.

The Spring/Summer 2020 issue of The LINK will be the first to contain these stories. While that magazine is scheduled for publication in late June, stories will be added regularly to the website, so please send submissions and accompanying photos by May 1 via a form found on the 150th webpage at www.wilmington.edu/150.

WC is hoping to ultimately have 150 stories. Be a part of Wilmington College’s 150th anniversary celebration!