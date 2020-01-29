CCHD: No Coronavirus reported here, but reports of flu up locally

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Health District continues to remain in contact with other local and state health officials regarding the Novel Coronavirus, according to Health Commissioner Pamela Walker-Bauer. It appears to be primarily a respiratory virus.

“Nationwide, currently, there are five confirmed cases in the country — in California, Washington, Nevada and Illinois,” she stated in a news release. “All of these cases had travel history to Wuhan, China.”

In Clinton County, there are no reported cases or persons under investigation for Novel Coronavirus. “However, we continue to receive reports of elevated influenza activity,” said Walker-Bauer.

Visit the CDC’s website for the latest information at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

In Ohio — Butler County specifically — local health and Miami University officials are monitoring two students with travel history in the affected region of China.

These students have been isolated in their off-campus homes. The Butler County Health District has reported that these students continue to feel better with mild cold-like symptoms. Lab samples are currently at the CDC for confirmatory testing; results are expected to take a week.

“As you know, influenza vaccine continues to be an effective way to reduce illness along with other respiratory etiquette to prevent spread — handwashing, cover your cough/sneeze, stay home when sick,” she said.

“The CCHD has plenty of influenza vaccine available for our community. Please call or email us if you need more information” at 937-382-3829 or email info@clincohd.com.

“We will continue to report as additional information becomes available.”

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_CC-Health-District.jpg