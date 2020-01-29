Municipal court judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — A Hillsboro man found has been found guilty for causing a fatal head-on crash.

Joshua McKinley, 28, was found guilty of vehicular manslaughter in Clinton County Municipal Court on Friday. McKinley entered a no-contest plea to Judge Mike Daugherty after originally pleading not guilty last January.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, McKinley was found at fault for driving left of center and hitting another vehicle traveling the opposite direction on northbound State Route 72 in December 2018.

The collision resulted in the death of 69-year-old Richard Steiner (the operator of the other vehicle) and McKinley being seriously injured. Charges were later filed in municipal court in January 2019.

McKinley will be sentenced in municipal court at 3 p.m. on March 10.

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 21, 2020 and Jan. 24, 2020:

• Sue Koors, 37, of Lynchburg, O.V.I., sentenced to 180 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 21, 2020 to Jan. 21, 2021, fined $1,075, assessed $135 court costs. Operator’s license was ordered destroyed. Driving privileges granted effective Feb. 5, 2020. No driving privileges will be granted if Koors’ operator’s license is also suspended for other reasons. Additional charges of drug possession — class 3/4/5 drugs, drug paraphernalia, marijuana possession, and failure to control — were dismissed.

• John Harris II, 44. of Wilmington, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (168 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Harris must take part in supervised probation, write a letter of apology to the victims, and have no contact with them. A second theft charge and a trespassing charge were dismissed.

• Ricky Johnson Jr., 39, of Wilmington, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 90 days in jail (38 days suspended), fined $750, assessed $135 court costs. Johnson must take part in supervised probation.

• Ronald Krohn, 46, of Wilmington, hit-skip, sentenced to 60 days in jail (48 days of suspended), operator’s license suspended from Jan. 22, 2020 to July 22, 2020, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Krohn must no operator a vehicle in Ohio unless they have a valid license. A driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine and an ACDA violation were dismissed.

• Brian Arrington, 47, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Arrington must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS vacated. A left of center violation was dismissed.

• Jeremy Sherman, 41, of Blanchester, carrying a concealed weapon, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Sherman must take part in supervised probation. Additional charges of marijuana possession, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, and a second CCW charge were dismissed.

• Timothy McKinney, 40, of Blanchester, physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. McKinney must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program and two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of fine. Additional charges of failure to control, distracted driving, and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Anthony Camp, 57, of New Vienna, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to ten days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Camp must commit no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation. A pair of brass knuckles were forfeited by law to the state for disposition. The offense was amended from a carrying a concealed weapon charge.

• Caleb Caplinger, 23, of Wilmington, assault, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. Caplinger must have no contact with the victim and must have no further offenses for two years and complete non-reporting probation.

• Nathaniel Chamblin, 25, of New Vienna, trespassing, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. Chamblin must have no contact with the incident location, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

