Roses can bloom in January

From left at the Wilmington Public Library’s Adult Pinterest Craft Night are Karen Griffin and Amanda Beekman, each holding the book page rose they made.

Gina Straight, who said she has some experience doing crafts, shows the paper rose she made at the Wilmington Public Library’s Adult Pinterest Craft Night.

More than a dozen women made book page roses during the Wilmington Public Library’s Adult Pinterest Craft Night on Wednesday. In the photo are Shari Brucken, immediate foreground, and Twilene Cunningham, sitting next to her. For more photos, please see wnewsj.com .