Great Oaks offers info sessions for fall adult career training programs

Area adults can receive professional certification and start a new career in just 11 months — and information sessions for the fall term will be held in February.

Upcoming information sessions will be:

• 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1

• 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12

• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25

The sessions are free, but registration is encouraged. Go to greatoaks.com/infosessions to register.

Now is the time to plan a new career in construction, heavy equipment operations, medical office management, welding, dental assisting, and other fields. Programs for industry certification in more than a dozen occupations begin at Great Oaks Career Campuses in August, and can be completed by June.

The one-hour session is intended for adult students interested in Automotive Service Technology, CNC Manufacturing, Construction Technologies, Dental Assisting, Electro-Mechanical Maintenance Technology, Fire and Emergency Rescue Academy, Heating Ventilating and Air-Conditioning, Heavy Equipment Operations and Engineering, Industrial Diesel Mechanics, Medical Office Specialist, and Welding Technician.​

Topics covered include program information, job placement assistance, financial aid, online access for test preparation, and a program tour. All sessions are held at the Scarlet Oaks Career Campus, 303 Scarlet Oaks Drive at 3254 E. Kemper Road, Sharonville.

Most programs meet in the evening and can be completed in 45 weeks. Financial aid is available for full-time programs.

For more information, call 513-771-8881 or visit adults.greatoaks.com.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Great-Oaks-2.jpg