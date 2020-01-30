Ohio to send driver’s license renewal reminders

COLUMBUS — Beginning Friday, Jan. 31, the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will begin sending driver license renewal reminder emails to customers.

“We understand that drivers have a lot of obligations and deadlines in their everyday lives,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “We hope these new email reminders serve as a convenience for those who are approaching their driver license expiration date and remove the stress of remembering to renew at the last minute.”

The email reminders will include a link to create a personal document checklist to help customers verify they have the right documents needed to obtain a federally compliant driver license which will be needed beginning on Oct. 1, 2020, to board commercial flights, or enter U.S. federal buildings and military bases.

“The BMV is committed to providing innovative customer service,” said Charles Norman, Ohio BMV Registrar. “This is another example of our dedication to enhancing the overall customer experience by using technology to provide new options to meet their needs.”

A driver license that is current or has been expired less than six months can be renewed at any deputy registrar license agency. If a driver fails to renew his or her license six months or more beyond the expiration date, he or she must obtain a temporary permit and successfully complete all required testing before a new license can be issued.

For more information, including how to opt-in for this service, please visit www.bmv.ohio.gov .

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Ohio-seal-2.jpg