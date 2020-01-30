Two relatives of the alleged victim have been indicted by a Clinton County grand jury, according to Blanchester Police Chief Scott Reinbolt.

On Oct. 22, 2019 Robert Christman of Blanchester came to the police station to report that numerous checks drawn on his account at the First National Bank of Blanchester were forged, Reinbolt stated in a news release.

An investigation was opened and assigned to BPD Ptl. Kristen Jeffers, “who determined that a portion of the forged checks were cashed at the First National Bank of Blanchester, while others were cashed at the Republic Bank of Chicago,” said Reinbolt. “The total amount received by the forgers was just over $1,000.

“Working with the First National Bank in person and the Republic Bank via telephone, Ptl. Jeffers determined that the checks were presented for payment by two individuals: Marshall Faries, 37, a relative and houseguest of Mr. Christman, and Holli Faries, 27, Mr. Christman’s daughter who resides in his home.

“We are grateful to the staff of the First National Bank for their assistance in this investigation,” added Reinbolt.

The results of the investigation were presented to County Prosecuting Attorney Richard Moyer, who approved presentation of the case to a recent session of the county grand jury; the grand jury handed down indictments charging both Marshall and Holli Faries with forgery and theft and warrants have been issued for their arrest, said Reinbolt.

They will answer the charges in the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas.

“Both defendants have arrest records involving the possession of illegal narcotics,” Reinbolt commented. “While I might be convinced that, to some degree, drug addiction is a ‘brain disease’, I am certain that being a thief is not a ‘brain disease’.

“Unfortunately, those who are drug-addicted tend to steal from others, including those closest to them. Does this make drug use a personal choice that does not impact others? Does this make drug addiction a ‘victimless crime’?”