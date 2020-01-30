LOCAL BRIEFS

Village of Clarksville organizes

The Village of Clarksville council members for 2020 are Aaron Carter, Noni Woods, Eric Rogers, William Pence, Paula Hammons and Carol Carter. Councilman Eric Rogers is President Pro Tempore.

Village council meetings will be held on the fourth Monday of each month unless Monday is a holiday. In that case, the meeting will be held on the fourth Tuesday. All meetings will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. in the Village Hall, 205 W. Main St., Clarksville, OH 45113. The public is always welcome to attend.

The Annual Financial Statement is complete and available for public inspection and a copy may be obtained by calling Wanda E. Armstrong at 937-725-3973 or emailing vocfo@yahoo.com .

Richland Township re-organizes

The Board of Richland Township Trustees reorganized on Jan. 9. Richard Grove was elected president, Kenneth Fliehman, vice president and Robert Hazelbaker is third trustee. Shirley Rittenhouse is the fiscal officer.

Meetings will be held the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at 2:30 p.m., at the township office located at 330 N. College St. in Sabina. The meetings are open to the public.

The 2019 annual financial statements are complete and available for viewing at the township office.