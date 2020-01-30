These people are wanted by the Wilmington Police Dept.

WILMINGTON — In cooperation with the Wilmington Police Department, the News Journal is periodically publishing names and photos of people whose whereabouts are sought by police. This information is provided by the WPD.

If you have any information on any of these people, call the Wilmington police non-emergency line at 937-382-3833 to report the subject’s location, or send a private message to the “Wilmington Police Dept. – Ohio” Facebook page. Do not attempt to apprehend anyone yourself.

All suspects are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in a court of law.

• Samuel Spencer — His warrant is for failing to register his address (due to being a sex offender); a felony of the third degree.

• Marissa Cole — She has an indictment for pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor; a felony of the second degree.

Spencer https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_Spencer.jpg Spencer Cole https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_cole.jpg Cole https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/01/web1_WPD-Badge-19.jpg