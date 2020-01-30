Judge hands down sentences

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Municipal Judge Mike Daugherty oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following continues the list of those who pled guilty or were found guilty between Jan. 21, 2020 and Jan. 24, 2020:

• Ryan Beasley, 35, of Xenia, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge. Beasley must write a letter of apology to the victim, must have no contact with the victim or incident location, must commit no further offenses for two years, and complete non-reporting probation.

• Coral Johnson, 22, of Sabina, theft, sentenced to 12 days in jail, fined $500, assessed $135 court costs. Johnson must write a letter of apology to the victim and have no contact with them. Additional charges of obstructing official business, drug paraphernalia, and a wrongful entrustment of a motor vehicle were dismissed.

• Carissa Stacey, 20, of Columbus, reckless operation, failure to yield-public safety, sentenced to 60 days in jail, operator’s license suspended from Jan. 23, 2020, to Jan. 23, 2021, fined $600, assessed $135 court costs. The reckless operation charge was amended from an O.V.I. charge. A marijuana possession charge was dismissed.

• Tad Kuhlman, 57, of Sabina, reckless operation, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. ASL vacated with no reinstatement fees from BMV. A marked lanes violation was dismissed.

• Corey Crothers, 27, of Springboro, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-financial, fined $400, assessed $270 court costs.

• Patrick Ryan, 18, of Hillsboro, drug possession, fined $100, assessed $135 court costs. A drug paraphernalia.

• Donnie Sizemore, 50, of Blanchester, seat belt violation, driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, fined $280, assessed $270 court costs. A driving under suspension-failing to reinstate was dismissed.

• Eric Wagner, 44, of Wilmington, domestic violence, assessed $135 court costs.

• James Bennett, 43, of Wilmington, misuse of 911, fined $50, assessed $135 court costs. A resisting arrest charge was dismissed.

• Jazlyn Jones, 21, of Martinsville, O.V.I-suspension, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Michael Zurface, 36, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs.

• Camryn Pettiford, 23, of Washington Court House, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, fined $250, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Pettiford.

• H. Robert Hillard, 62, of Cincinnati, going 92 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $75, assessed $135 court costs. The case was waived by Hillard.